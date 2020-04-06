Countries who void their season could be banned from Euros, postulates Aleksander Ceferin

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has issued a veiled threat at countries that render their league seasons void with him looking at potential Euro 2021 bans. The global crisis has affected football seasons across the world, with FA’s looking at potential options including one to render seasons void.

Belgium and their Jupiler Pro League became the first European top-tier to call and end to their season with them handing the league title to Club Brugge. The other positions, including relegation and promotion, haven’t been decided yet with Champions League and Europa League spots taken with relevance to the current league table. The decision however, came just before UEFA released a statement that asked football associations in Europe to let their seasons play out on the field.

It has seen Belgium’s decision to end their season come under heavy criticism from European football’s governing body with president Aleksander Ceferin unhappy with the UEFA president looking to take serious measures. Ceferin went onto admit the same and even revealed that the Red Devils could potentially be banned from the next European competition for doing as much.

"I don't think this is the right move, as solidarity is not a one-way street. You cannot just ask for solidarity and then just decide however it fits you at that moment. And I must say that they, and the ones who might decide that way, risk of not being able to play in European competitions next year," Ceferin said, reported ESPN.

With football in Europe suspended, it has caused a massive financial crisis for certain football clubs with many either issuing pay cuts to their non-playing staff or furloughing all non-essential members under a government scheme. While that decision has come under stick from members of the parliament, Ceferin went onto admit that there is a €600 million fund to help clubs and UEFA are more than ready to help whoever needs it.

"We will have to use them, but I don't think that we are in danger of being financially weak or something like that. I used to question that, I was wondering why we have so much money on the account instead of giving it to the federations, clubs and stakeholders. Now I understand how important it was because if we wouldn't have it, we would be in serious trouble now," he added.