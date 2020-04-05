Reports | Borussia Dortmund’s Mario Gotze has catalogue of clubs interested
Today at 3:01 PM
Borussia Dortmund and 2014 World Cup winner Mario Gotze has a catalogue of clubs interested in him with AS Roma, Everton, and AC Milan all fighting it out for the German attacker. The 27-year-old has struggled immensely in the six years since winning the 2014 World Cup with nothing going his way.
The then 21-year-old had the world at his feet but struggled to make an impression first at Bayern Munich after a mega move and then, after a move back, at Borussia Dortmund. Injuries, a metabolic illness, and various other problems saw the German struggle to live up to his potential and turn into a truly global superstar that many expected him to be after his performances at the 2014 World Cup.
But, with Gotze set to leave Borussia Dortmund at the end of the season, the German attacker has seen the interest in him balloon over the last few months. The 27-year-old is reportedly unlikely to be offered a new contract at Dortmund and ESPN have reported that AS Roma have now joined the chase for him. They join a race that reportedly includes Everton, AC Milan, West Ham United, AC Milan, Tottenham, and even Arsenal.
There is interest from the MLS, the Chinese Super League, and even Qatar but Gotze wants to try and reignite his career in the big leagues. The ESPN has reported that despite him only netting 14 goals and assisting a further 17 more, the interest in the German continues to grow with Ligue 1 sides also in the running. That's mainly because the German runs out of contract at the end of this season and still remains a quality option off the bench.
