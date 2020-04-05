Reports | Borussia Dortmund’s Mario Gotze has catalogue of clubs interested

There is interest from the MLS, the Chinese Super League, and even Qatar but Gotze wants to try and reignite his career in the big leagues. The ESPN has reported that despite him only netting 14 goals and assisting a further 17 more, the interest in the German continues to grow with Ligue 1 sides also in the running. That's mainly because the German runs out of contract at the end of this season and still remains a quality option off the bench.