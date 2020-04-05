Liverpool place non-playing staff on temporary leave due to COVID-19 pandemic

Liverpool have placed some of their non-playing staff on furlough through the government's job retention scheme which will see them get 80% of their salary. The Reds become the fourth Premier League club to do this alongside Tottenham and Norwich City with them fighting against financial problems.

The suspension of football across the world has caused problems for clubs across Europe with many on the verge of bankruptcy. The lack of matchday revenue and broadcasting revenue coming into the club has dropped down to zero and that has seen many clubs struggle to maintain their books and forced them to take action. The likes of Tottenham, Newcastle United, Bournemouth and Norwich City have already announced that they will furlough their non-playing staff.

However, a statement released late last night by Liverpool has confirmed that the Reds are set to do the same through the government's job retention scheme which will see them get 80% of their salary. The club will then make up the difference, the BBC added, and it will allow the Anfield side to continue operating under a modicum of normalcy. A statement released by the club went on to reveal the same and it added that they’re working towards a solution.

"Even prior to the decision on staff furloughing, there was a collective commitment at senior levels of the club - on and off the pitch - with everyone working towards a solution that secures jobs for employees of the club during this unprecedented crisis. There is ongoing active engagement about the topic of salary deductions during the period matches are not being played to schedule. These discussions are complex and as a result the process is ongoing,” the statement said.

However, their decision to do that has come under immense criticism from across the internet with many condemning Liverpool’s decision to put them under furlough. Former Liverpool forward Stan Collymore went on to admit that what the club are doing is just “plain wrong” and the league has to do something more than watch this happen.

"I don't know of any Liverpool fan of any standing that won't be anything other than disgusted at the club for furloughing staff. It's just plain wrong. Fellow football fans, furlough is for small business staff to keep those small businesses from going bump! Every Premier League owner has serious cash, and makes money from skyrocketing values of clubs, so what aren't you getting about your owners dipping into their pocket?" Collymore said on social media.