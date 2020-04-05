Harry Kane has reached crossroads in his career at worst time, proclaims Jamie Carragher

Football pundit and former Liverpool star Jamie Carragher has claimed that Harry Kane’s decision has come at the worst possible time in the footballing season. The Tottenham striker recently admitted that he won’t stay in London if his current side don’t keep improving and look to win trophies.

Since that comment, the Spurs striker has seen interest in him rise considerably over the weeks with Real Madrid, Manchester United and even Barcelona all keeping an eye on Tottenham’s progress. That has been the case in the years since Kane’s breakout season for the North London side but the 26-year-old’s decision so far has been to not leave Tottenham and instead prove himself there.

However, while time and a lack of progress within the club has changed that for the Englishman, football pundit Jamie Carragher believes that the decision has come at the worst possible moment. With the football world in flux over the COVID-19 pandemic, the Sky Sports pundit went onto admit that the transfer world has changed especially with clubs losing money and Kane’s future will be affected by that.

"Harry Kane has reached the crossroads of his career at the worst time possible. In other circumstances, the Tottenham striker's comments suggesting he would consider a move in the near future would be reasonable. These are far from normal times, with clubs losing money and needing to cut costs rather than plan major investments in the wake of the coronavirus crisis,” Carragher wrote in his Telegraph column.

"That means if players in the highest price bracket want out of their clubs, there is less chance they will get their wish. Kane is in that category. A limited number of clubs can afford him, and I am not sure how many have the appetite to engage in a fractious negotiation with Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy in the current climate,” he added.

The striker turns 27 years old in July and is still considered to be one of the best in the world, with him playing consistently well for Spurs. That is despite a series of niggling injury problems over the years with the Englishman averaging at least twenty goals a season for the North Londoners. That will change, Carragher further added, as he becomes older and it does change his value in the eyes of clubs around the world.

"Kane turns 27 in July. We have no idea when the next transfer window will open or next season start. If Kane does not leave soon, the situation gets trickier for him. When players hit 28, psychologically it makes a big difference to clubs. They see him as nearer 30, recognise there is no resale value and balk at high valuations,” he added.