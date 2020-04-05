30% pay cut for Premier League players would affect public services, admits PFA

The Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) has opined that a 30% pay cut for Premier League players would hurt the public services. With a pandemic suspending football, the English football league (EFL), the Premier League and the PFA have been in talks over pay cuts to help the situation.

However, their first meeting came to nothing and a joint statement released by the group, which includes the League Managers' Association (LMA), revealed that they would keep moving on until they reach a decision. Yet, no suitable decision has taken place yet with the Premier League asking the players to take a 30% pay cut to protect jobs across every facet of football amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. The entirety of English football is on hold indefinitely with the Premier League, the EFL, the Women’s Super League, and Women’s Championship suspended indefinitely.

There’s no return date added to that with league seasons across the English football pyramid in danger of not finishing. But, the statement released by the PFA went on to admit that while the players do want to play their part in helping out, they need assurances that their wage cut will go non-playing staff and the NHS. The statement also added that while the PFA and the players are willing to support the Premier League, they need more than just the £125 million advance to the EFL and National League and £20 million to charitable causes.

“£20m is welcome, but we believe it could be far bigger. The EFL money is an advance. Importantly, it will aid cashflow in the immediate, but football needs to find a way to increase funding to the EFL and non-league clubs in the long-term. Many clubs require an increase in funding just to survive. We believe in our football pyramid and again stress the need for solidarity between all clubs,” reads the statement.

"Going forward, we are working together to find a solution which will be continually reviewed in order to assess the circumstance of the COVID-19 crisis. The players are mindful that as PAYE employees, the combined tax on their salaries is a significant contribution to funding essential public services - which are especially critical at this time. Taking a 30% salary deduction will cost the Exchequer substantial sums. This would be detrimental to our NHS and other government-funded services.”

PFA Statement on behalf of Premier League players: https://t.co/LFR3Vmg972 — Professional Footballers' Association (@PFA) April 4, 2020