Reports | COVID-19 pandemic will force Barcelona to alter their transfer strategy

That sum was last season's total with them expecting this season's to hit a low unless football resumes. However, the suspension of football and a mandatory nationwide quarantine period in Spain has seen the club lose out on their matchday income. Furthermore, Barcelona also lose out on the money that they would have normally earned from their club shop and museum which has seen the club ask their players to take a 70% wage cut. That will allow Barcelona to pay their non-playing staff their full wages and it will allow the club to operate at under a modicum of normalcy.