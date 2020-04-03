Reports | COVID-19 pandemic will force Barcelona to alter their transfer strategy
Today at 5:24 PM
Barcelona are looking to alter their transfer strategy to prevent them feeling the financial impact that the COVID-19 pandemic has forced upon clubs. The Catalan club does not have the best track record recently with them spending over a billion pounds on players who haven’t hit the mark.
That does include last summer’s buys for Antoine Griezmann, Frenkie De Jong, Neto, Junior Firpo, and others but it’s far too early to judge them. However, this list also includes Andre Gomes, Paco Alcacer, Malcom, Arthur, Philippe Coutinho, Ousmane Dembele, and even Arda Turan, who have been the furthest thing from successful at the Camp Nou. But in the process, it saw the club spend boatloads of money and that is all set to change going forward.
ESPN has reported that the La Liga giants are going to be scouring the market for players that are out of contract in the summer or ones that have less than a year left on their current deals. It will, ESPN further reported, see Barcelona not overspend to bring in said players and at the same time save money to revamp their squad. That is to prevent them from feeling the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic despite them earning over a reported sum of €900 million in revenue.
That sum was last season's total with them expecting this season's to hit a low unless football resumes. However, the suspension of football and a mandatory nationwide quarantine period in Spain has seen the club lose out on their matchday income. Furthermore, Barcelona also lose out on the money that they would have normally earned from their club shop and museum which has seen the club ask their players to take a 70% wage cut. That will allow Barcelona to pay their non-playing staff their full wages and it will allow the club to operate at under a modicum of normalcy.
