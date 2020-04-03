Footballers can live for almost six months to year without getting paid, admits Carlos Tevez

Former Premier League star and Boca Juniors veteran Carlos Tevez has implied that footballers earn so much that they can survive without pay for upto a year. The former Manchester City and Manchester United star has played across the world with stints in Italy before returning to Argentina.

The Argentine has made quite an impact, even at 36, for his Boca Juniors scoring the goal that recently won them the Argentina Primera Division title. That was before football was suspended because of the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus across the world. Argentina were amongst the first leagues to suspend their football, with the country in lockdown since March 20.

That period has now been extended until mid-April with it being a mandatory nationwide quarantine period in a bid to contain the spread. However, Tevez, in an interview recently, went onto admit that footballers must volunteer and help wherever they can especially now. He also added that footballers can live without pay for almost a year, which is something that the rest of the population cannot say.

"We have to be there, to help out. Of course, I would gladly go and help in a soup kitchen, to do whatever. A great example would be for all of us, footballers, actors, to go out there and help in the poor neighbourhoods which is where help is needed. I'm available to do that. Any footballer can live six months or a year without getting paid. We are not a good example, we might be for other things but not for this," Tevez told America TV.

“We don't have the despair that others live with day after day, those that have to leave their homes at 6 a.m. and return at 7 in the afternoon in order to feed their families the next day. For us, it's easy to talk from home, knowing that I have food for my children. But for those desperate people, that can't move, that if they leave their homes they will get arrested and can't feed their children, it's very worrying,” he added.