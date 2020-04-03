Football after COVID-19 will change completely, proclaims Gianni Infantino
Today at 1:32 PM
FIFA president Gianni Infantino has asserted that football after the COVID-19 pandemic will be completely different with changes across the world. The global crisis has seen human life come to a complete standstill with clubs suffering financial implications in an attempt to contain the spread.
The pandemic has caused a tremendous impact on life around the world with every facet of it affected but football, and sport in general, have been amongst the worst impacted. Suspending football across Europe has been rightly hailed as the correct decision but the lack of matchday and television revenue has caused serious financial implications for clubs across the world especially in Europe's top leagues.
It’s seen wage deferrals and pay cuts take place, it’s seen club’s furlough their non-playing staff with the Uruguay FA letting go of almost 450 people including their head coach. However, that hasn’t fazed Gianni Infantino, head of FIFA, and the Italian went onto admit that football will be back and back stronger. He also added that football will return changed with a new perspective handed to clubs across the world.
"Football will come back, and when it does, we'll celebrate coming out of a nightmare together. There is one lesson, however, that both you and me must have understood: the football that will come after the virus will be totally different ... [more] inclusive, more social and more supportive, connected to the individual countries and at the same time more global, less arrogant and more welcoming. We will be better, more human and more attentive to true values," he told Italian news agency ANSA.
