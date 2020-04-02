Reports | Barcelona to sacrifice Antoine Greizmann for Neymar and Lautaro Martinez

While the former Atletico Madrid has netted fourteen goals in 37 games, before the season was suspended, the performances from Griezmann has been few and far. Instead, the Frenchman has struggled to implement himself alongside Lionel Messi and struggled to make an impact under former boss Ernesto Valverde. That hasn’t changed under new manager Quique Setien with Griezmann netting just the one goal in the days since Setien took over.

That has seen Barcelona reportedly consider their options and Sky Sports has reported that the La Liga giants are looking to strike a part-exchange deal with PSG for Neymar. However, Sky Sports further added that the Camp Nou side value Griezmann at £88 million and are open to selling him to another side if neither PSG or the striker don’t want the deal. The Parisians reportedly value Neymar at £135 million and are open to a deal for the Brazilian with him itching for a move away.