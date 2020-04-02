No decisions taken over wage cuts in the Premier League, confirms PFA

The Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA), the Premier League, the League Managers’ Association and the EFL released a joint statement that revealed there has been no decision over a wage cut. Talks between all four organisations are ongoing with them hoping to reach a decision soon.

As of right now, the talks between the Premier League and the PFA have failed to reach an agreement over wage cuts or deferrals. This comes in the light of the COVID-19 pandemic that has seen football come to a screeching halt across the world and it has caused serious financial implications to clubs in England, France, Germany, and even Spain. But while the likes of Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich, and other sides have agreed to a pay cut, England is yet to follow suit.

However, the BBC has reported that PFA has written to all its members across the English football pyramid and has asked them to be patient. The letter, the BBC added, went onto confirm that the PFA are looking at a club’s financial situations before making any decisions over a wage cut or paying deferral and have urged players not to agree to the same. It has, however, seen the likes of Newcastle United, Tottenham, Norwich City, and Bournemouth all confirm that there has been either a furlough or a wage cut to their non-playing staff.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy, Cherries boss Eddie Howe and his staff have all taken pay cuts, while all non-essential staff during this crisis at Norwich City have been furloughed. But, with a meeting taking place between the PFA, the Premier League, the League Managers’ Association (LMA) and the English football league (EFL), clubs were hoping for a resolution over player’s wages but that isn’t the case. A joint statement, released by all four organisations, went on to reveal that no decisions have taken place with discussions still underway.

"The meeting reiterated that the overriding priority is the health and well-being of the nation - including that of players, coaches, managers, club staff and supporters - and everyone agreed football must only return when it is safe and appropriate to do so. No decisions were taken with discussions set to continue in the next 48 hours with a focus on several high-profile matters, including player wages and the resumption of the 2019-20 season," the statement said.