KNVB needs to make their own decision and end season, asserts Marc Overmars

Ajax’s technical director Marc Overmars is bewildered with the plans that the Royal Dutch Football Association (KNVB) has created to end the Dutch league season. The Netherlands are amongst many countries across Europe, that has been forced into suspending their league season with no end in sight.

The Amsterdam side currently do sit at the top of their league table but are level on points with AZ Alkmaar with only goal difference separating the two sides. However, with nine games left in the Eredivisie season, both Feyenoord and PSV Eindhoven stand an outside chance of making a run for the league title which has played into the minds of the KNVB.

It saw the Dutch Football Association follow in UEFA’s footsteps and confirm that they will attempt to finish the season by early August. However, that has irked former Barcelona and Arsenal midfielder Marc Overmars with the Ajax Sporting Director bewildered at why the KNVB couldn’t make their own decision. Overmars also went onto admit that football shouldn’t even be in consideration amidst a global pandemic with the Ajax chief keen to see the season called off.

"The league is dead, life is more important. Why would it be about money and not people's well-being at this time? I had hoped that the KNVB would take an independent decision, but they are now hiding behind UEFA. I have a lot of difficulties understanding that. We in the Netherlands are not as dependent on television rights incomes as the leagues in Spain, England, Italy and Germany are,” Overmars said, reported ESPN.

"I think that they had been put under big pressure by UEFA to continue playing at whatever cost. I'm comparing the KNVB and UEFA with the sentiments of American president Donald Trump a week ago when he thought the economy was more important than the coronavirus," he further added.