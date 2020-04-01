We’re working out possibilities to provide assistance to football community, admits FIFA

FIFA has released a statement in which they’ve admitted that they’re financially secure and are looking to provide financial help to clubs in need. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused serious financial issues for clubs across the world with many struggling to balance their books amidst the suspension.

The outbreak of coronavirus across the world has affected not just day to day life but football in general with all sporting activity, including football, suspended. While there are still countries that choose not to do that, football across most of Europe has been suspended and that has seen clubs struggle to survive without matchday and advertising revenue helping them balance their books.

While pay cuts have started to be implemented, Slovakian club Zilina are on the verge of bankruptcy; and Uruguay have already laid off hundreds of staff. It has seen various football associations across Europe hand out care-packages to help clubs during this tough time and FIFA has revealed that they’re creating a plan to do the same. ESPN has reported that world football’s governing organisation has reportedly amassed a $2.745 billion fund, which they're looking to share.

FIFA went on to admit the same in a statement it released and also added that they're duty-bound to help any club or football community across the world that needs their help. The statement also revealed that once FIFA makes a “comprehensive assessment” of the situation and how it has affected clubs across the world, only then will they decide on a plan of action.

"FIFA is in a strong financial situation and it's our duty to do the utmost to help them in their hour of need. FIFA is working on possibilities to provide assistance to the football community around the world after making a comprehensive assessment of the financial impact this pandemic will have on football,” the statement revealed.

The financial implications have already started causing serious problems, with Barcelona cutting up to 70% of their players’ wages to help allow their non-playing staff to earn 100% of their salary. Also, lower division clubs across Europe and even the world are reportedly unequipped to deal with a situation like this and it has seen many on the verge of closing their doors. However, FIFA has asked clubs to keep calm and ensured the world football community that help is coming.

"The football community around the world is experiencing, to a greater or lesser extent, serious financial problems on account of the coronavirus outbreak. This threatens to disrupt and impair the ability of FIFA's member associations and other football organizations such as leagues and clubs to develop, finance and run football activities at all levels of the game, including professional, non-professional, youth and grassroots.

"It is foreseen that in many parts of the world a considerable number of persons involved in football including both men and women players will be left in extremely difficult economic conditions," FIFA added.