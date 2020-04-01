Reports | Cristiano Ronaldo to leave Italy for only PSG or Manchester United

The 35-year-old has been a bonafide star for the Italian giants since his move in the summer of 2017 but his time in Turin is reportedly coming to an end. The Portuguese superstar has been heavily linked with a move away from Italy as he considers the future of his career and ESPN (ht/t Marca) have reported that Cristiano Ronaldo will leave Italy when the 2019/20 season eventually comes to an end.

The report further added that while Ronaldo is actively looking for a move away from Juventus, the forward will only have two suitors for when that happens. Marca have reported that due to various circumstances, including financial ones, only PSG and Manchester United will be able to afford the Portuguese international despite him being linked to Bayern Munich and even the MLS.