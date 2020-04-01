Norwich City furlough members of their staff due to COVID-19 pandemic

Norwich City have placed members of their staff, who can’t work during the suspension, on a leave of absence under the government’s Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme. This will allow said staff to earn a certain amount of their salaries with the Canaries monitoring and reviewing the situation daily.

While the Premier League has been officially suspended until April 30, reports indicate that the fear is that the suspension will last even longer. There are some that believe it could go as long as May and it has forced the top tier sides to take serious action. It has seen Newcastle United become the first Premier League club to put their staff on furlough, while Tottenham has enforced a pay cut that will see 550 non-playing staff, including Daniel Levy, take a 20% cut to their salaries.

However, Norwich City, under the government’s Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme, have furloughed all members of their staff who cannot work during this break. The Canaries released a statement late last night and they went on to reveal that the COVID-19 pandemic has forced them to take this measure. The statement also revealed that their main aim was to try to safeguard jobs and help the club survive amidst a global crisis.

“Under the government’s Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme, the furloughing of staff will safeguard future jobs and help sustain the club throughout this period. The Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme will mean that 80 percent of the salaries of furloughed staff, up to £2,500 per month per individual, will be paid by the government,” the statement confirmed.

“The club will top up the money received from the scheme to ensure that all furloughed staff receive their usual salary in full. Where necessary, part time and casual staff will also be furloughed. As part of the scheme, furloughed staff will not be permitted to carry out work for the club. The club will continue to monitor and review the situation as it develops.”