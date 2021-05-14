Little disappointing that I wasn’t even considered after that decent run, rues Vijay Shankar

Vijay Shankar, who made his last appearance in the 2019 World Cup, has rued that it is a little disappointing that he wasn’t even considered after the decent run with the Indian team. He also added that he wants to be in the team when people trust him for his abilities as a genuine all-rounder.

Just days before the 2019 World Cup, Indian cricket’s Chief selector MSK Prasad made a startling statement, that Vijay Shankar is picked in the World Cup squad, ahead of Ambati Rayudu because of his ‘3-D’ abilities. While the Tamil Nadu all-rounder made his instant impact in England, against Pakistan, an injury later ruled him out of the tournament, with the all-rounder not having made another appearance for the country in two years.

Since the World Cup appearance, the all-rounder has been consistently haunted by injuries, which ruled him out of most domestic tournaments. While he did make an appearance for India A, he was later never considered for the Indian team’s selection. Looking back at that phase, Vijay Shankar has rued it, stating that it was a little disappointing that he wasn’t even considered after the World Cup.

"It was very difficult, definitely. But if you ask me, from the time I got dropped from the Indian team, it was very difficult. I had another injury and then I was not even closer to getting into the Indian side after that. But if you see the time I was with the Indian team, I had a decent run. I was contributing in whatever batting order, whatever situation it was," Shankar told India Today.

"I can't think of getting into the Indian side, those things are not in my hand. All I can do is prepare hard and try and do well in the matches that I play. I will try to push for that place again,” he added.

While not giving up on his hopes, Vijay has scored 58 runs with the bat for Sunrisers Hyderabad this season, alongside picking up three wickets. His performance since the injury has been well underwhelming but the all-rounder hasn’t given up on wearing the Indian jersey yet again.

"Definitely, whoever has played for that country would love to wear that jersey again. There is no doubt about that. I just felt that when I had a decent run and I was not even considered after that, it was a little disappointing," he added.

However, he pointed out that his selection should not come in just because he is an all-rounder but should come from the fact that people trust him for his abilities to double up as a batsman and a bowler.

"I don't want to be in the team just because I am an all-rounder, someone who can bat and bowl. It should be more genuine, I should be in the team when people trust me for my abilities. I have said in the past about not liking comparisons. But if you really compare, I think I definitely have done better than most, " Shankar said.

The Tamil Nadu man, however, insisted that he won’t give up and added that it doesn’t matter if he is being considered or not for the national team, he will give his 100% on the field.

"But if you ask me personally, because of all the disappointments, you can't give up. You need to keep fighting, you need to keep pushing yourself. Being at my best is always important wherever I play, it doesn't matter if I get picked or don't get picked, I will still try my best, keep working hard. Whatever training I can do in the lockdown, I will keep doing that.”