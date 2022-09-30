World T20 2022 | ICC announces prize pool of USD 5.6 million, winners to get USD 1.6 million

Today at 3:40 PM
The International Cricket Council has revealed the prizes that will be on offer for teams at the T20 World Cup next month, with the champions set to earn a whopping USD 1.6 million. The rewards will depend on how far a team progresses in the tournament as well as how many wins they accumulate.
The ICC T20 World Cup 2022 beginning on October 16 in Australia is all set to be a blockbuster event with big money rewards attached to the marquee event. The International Cricket Council has announced that all in all the 16 participating teams will be splitting a total of USD 3.6 million amongst themselves, with the winners standing to be the biggest beneficiaries with a prize of USD 1.6 million.
The two losing semi-finalists will get USD 400,000 while the runner-up will earn double that amount on the back of winning the penultimate clash. Teams that get eliminated in the Super 12 will receive a lump sum of USD 70,000, while the teams that fail to make it past the qualifiers will earn USD 40,000. Additionally, every team will get an additional USD 40,000 per victory in the round-robin phases of either stage.
The eight teams that will battle out for four spots available in the Super 12s have been divided into two groups, with Namibia, Sri Lanka, Netherlands, and the United Arab Emirates comprising of one while West Indies, Ireland, Zimbabwe, and Scotland make up Group B. The teams that have already qualified are Australia, New Zealand, Afghanistan, and England in Group 1 while Pakistan, India, England, South Africa, and Bangladesh are placed in Group 2.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.