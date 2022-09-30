Will script a comeback into Indian team with performance in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, remarks Varun Chakravarthy

Today at 11:44 AM
Varun Chakravarthy has stated that he is confident of getting back into the Indian dressing room soon with his performance in the domestic circuit. Chakravarthy further added that the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and next year’s IPL will play a crucial role in his comeback to the national side.
After starring with his mystery spin in the IPL 2021, Varun Chakravarthy was looked at as a great talent to bank upon by Indian selectors. He scalped 18 wickets from 17 matches at an economy of 6.58 last year and was picked in the national team for T20 World Cup. However, things turned upside down for the spinner as he managed to get only a single wicket from three matches and conceded 71 runs as India exited from the group stage. Overall, he has bagged just a couple of wickets from six T20I matches with an economy of 5.86.
In IPL 2022, he once again was not up to the mark and got six wickets from 11 matches. Reflecting on his future plans, Chakravarthy has stated that he is confident of earning a recall to the national side and the upcoming season of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy will play an important role in it.
“The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy is a very important platform for me. I’m sure that I’ll knock the doors down again because I’ve worked hard. Let’s see, if God is kind enough, I’ll get the chance again. Yeah, exactly. I do know SMAT is going to play an important role, as well as the next IPL. In these two tournaments, if I do well, I’ll get the chance again,” Chakravarthy stated in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda.
Chakravarthy will play for Tamil Nadu in the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and would look forward to scalp maximum wickets for his side.
