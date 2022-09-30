Will script a comeback into Indian team with performance in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, remarks Varun Chakravarthy

After starring with his mystery spin in the IPL 2021, Varun Chakravarthy was looked at as a great talent to bank upon by Indian selectors. He scalped 18 wickets from 17 matches at an economy of 6.58 last year and was picked in the national team for T20 World Cup. However, things turned upside down for the spinner as he managed to get only a single wicket from three matches and conceded 71 runs as India exited from the group stage. Overall, he has bagged just a couple of wickets from six T20I matches with an economy of 5.86.