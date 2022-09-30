WATCH | Irfan Pathan rolls back the years, strikes three consecutive sixes to complete sticky run chase

Today at 4:43 PM
Form is temporary, class is permanent and age is just a number. As cliche as these adages sound, they hold truer than ever in the case of Irfan Pathan’s blockbuster knock in the Road Safety World Series semi-final which eventually culminated in three sixes on the trot to clinch a place in the final.
The Indian Legends started off their semi-final against Australia Legends in the Road Safety World Series well by restricting them to 136/5 in 17 overs on Wednesday before rain played spoilsport, ruining their momentum. The Kangaroos capitalized with a death overs onslaught to set a steep target of 172 for the hosts in pretty damp conditions. Even though opener Naman Ojha seemed to be on song right from the word go, a middle-order collapse left the team in deep waters. By the time Irfan Pathan came to bat at number seven, India needed 47 runs off 26 balls to make it to the final.
What followed was simply mesmerizing as the all-rounder reminded the world of what he had done so often for the Men in Blue at his peak– finish off games effortlessly. With 23 required off the last two overs, the 37-year-old heaved two huge maximums off his legs leaving Dirk Nannes in despair. The under-pressure pacer bowled a wide before finding his length again, only for Pathan to launch one straight over his head to effectively seal the game’s fate. He ended up unbeaten with 37 runs off 12 balls, ensuring victory with five wickets and four balls to spare.
