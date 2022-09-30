Report | Jasprit Bumrah's recovery going well, will be fit for T20 World Cup

Jasprit Bumrah had only recently returned to injury in the T20I series against Australia, where he played the second and third games to guide India to a series victory. He was also a part of the squad to play against South Africa but Rohit Sharma announced during the coin toss that he has been benched owing to a niggle. Later, reports emerged that the bowler had encountered a back fracture ruling him out for up to six months before the Board of Control for Cricket in India announced that Mohammad Siraj will be replacing the 28-year-old for the remainder of the series, adding fuel to the speculations.