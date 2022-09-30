Report | Jasprit Bumrah's recovery going well, will be fit for T20 World Cup

Today at 7:04 PM
According to a report by a Times of India journalist, Jasprit Bumrah is well on track to feature for India at the ICC T20 World Cup next month despite speculations of him having a back stress fracture. The pacer was recently replaced in the squad for the T20I series against South Africa.
Jasprit Bumrah had only recently returned to injury in the T20I series against Australia, where he played the second and third games to guide India to a series victory. He was also a part of the squad to play against South Africa but Rohit Sharma announced during the coin toss that he has been benched owing to a niggle. Later, reports emerged that the bowler had encountered a back fracture ruling him out for up to six months before the Board of Control for Cricket in India announced that Mohammad Siraj will be replacing the 28-year-old for the remainder of the series, adding fuel to the speculations.
However, in the latest reports by Times of India journalist K Shriniwas Rao, the veteran has claimed that there is little to be worried about given the progress Bumrah has been showing in his rehabilitation. He stated that the right-arm quick will certainly feature in the ICC T20 World Cup beginning next month Down Under, with the Men in Blue's campaign scheduled to begin on October 23.
An official statement is awaited from the top cricketing authority in India to confirm these developments.
Was travelling last couple of days so missed out on quite a bit...— KSR (@KShriniwasRao) September 30, 2022
So, all those worried about the possibility of Jasprit Bumrah missing the World Cup... please don't be.
He is in very good hands & the word coming out right now is extremely positive -- he may fly.
Fingers 🤞🏽
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.