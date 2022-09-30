Jasprit Bumrah’s change of pace is phenomenal, remarks Josh Hazlewood

Today at 6:23 PM
Josh Hazlewood has commented that Jasprit Bumrah’s pace variation is outstanding and India will miss his services immensely in the T20 World Cup to be played in October. A recent report by PTI has claimed that the ace pacer will be unavailable for the event owing to a back stress fracture.
After returning from injury for the recent Australia series, Jasprit Bumrah displayed his talent in the second ODI taking two wickets with brilliant deliveries. He bowled an accurate yorker to dismiss Aaron Finch and restricted the batters throughout the match. However, the team has suffered another blow as Jasprit Bumrah will miss the T20 World Cup due to his back issues, according to a report by PTI.
Reacting to these reports, Josh Hazlewood has remarked that India will miss the pacer and his change of pace is phenomenal.
“He’s probably the best bowler in T20s as far as I’m concerned. Seeing him go about his business in the IPL and international cricket, a couple of unbelievable yorkers throughout the last few games in India, his change of pace is phenomenal. They’re really going to miss him,” Hazlewood stated to reporters, quoted Sportskeeda.
With Bumrah staying on the sidelines, India might have to focus on solving their issues of death bowling in the upcoming games. Nothing is official yet, but Bumrah is expected to fly down to the National Cricket Academy on Thursday where the medical team will take the final decision.
