Internet reacts to T Natarajan being shunned as Mohammed Siraj gets surprise India call-up

India have suffered a major setback in their preparations for the World T20 with Jasprit Bumrah reportedly suffering from a back stress fracture, most likely ruling him out of the marquee event next month Down Under. However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India has not officially confirmed the extent of his injury, only stating for the time being that he is under the supervision of their medical team and won't take any further part in the ongoing T20I series against the Proteas. Previously, the 28-year-old had missed the first game in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday for what Rohit Sharma called a 'niggle.'