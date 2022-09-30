sport iconCricket

    Internet reacts to T Natarajan being shunned as Mohammed Siraj gets surprise India call-up

    T Natarajan recently returned from injury but wasn't picked to replace Jasprit Bumrah in the ongoing T20I series

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 1:39 PM

    The unfortunate run of injuries for Jasprit Bumrah continues with the pacer suffering further back issues to rule him out of the South Africa T20I series. However, while many expected T Natarajan to replace him in the squad, the BCCI instead roped in Mohammed Siraj instead shocking many Indian fans.

    India have suffered a major setback in their preparations for the World T20 with Jasprit Bumrah reportedly suffering from a back stress fracture, most likely ruling him out of the marquee event next month Down Under. However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India has not officially confirmed the extent of his injury, only stating for the time being that he is under the supervision of their medical team and won't take any further part in the ongoing T20I series against the Proteas. Previously, the 28-year-old had missed the first game in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday for what Rohit Sharma called a 'niggle.'

    To replace him in the squad, Mohammad Siraj has been called up for the two remaining two T20Is. The right-arm quick last played in the game's shortest format in February against Sri Lanka without much success. He has played just five T20Is for the Men in Blue, managing just five wickets at a terrible economy of 10.45. The decision thus shocked many ardent Indian fans, who were expecting T Nataraj to make the team instead.

    The 31-year-old recently returned from injury after being unavailable since the Indian Premier League and is set to play in the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. His economy rate after four T20Is is a much better 7.62 and has shown a real pedigree for bowling in the death as well. It remains to be seen whether the same dynamic remains intact for the World Cup as well.

