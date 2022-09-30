Internet reacts to T Natarajan being shunned as Mohammed Siraj gets surprise India call-up

Today at 1:39 PM
The unfortunate run of injuries for Jasprit Bumrah continues with the pacer suffering further back issues to rule him out of the South Africa T20I series. However, while many expected T Natarajan to replace him in the squad, the BCCI instead roped in Mohammed Siraj instead shocking many Indian fans.
India have suffered a major setback in their preparations for the World T20 with Jasprit Bumrah reportedly suffering from a back stress fracture, most likely ruling him out of the marquee event next month Down Under. However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India has not officially confirmed the extent of his injury, only stating for the time being that he is under the supervision of their medical team and won't take any further part in the ongoing T20I series against the Proteas. Previously, the 28-year-old had missed the first game in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday for what Rohit Sharma called a 'niggle.'
To replace him in the squad, Mohammad Siraj has been called up for the two remaining two T20Is. The right-arm quick last played in the game's shortest format in February against Sri Lanka without much success. He has played just five T20Is for the Men in Blue, managing just five wickets at a terrible economy of 10.45. The decision thus shocked many ardent Indian fans, who were expecting T Nataraj to make the team instead.
The 31-year-old recently returned from injury after being unavailable since the Indian Premier League and is set to play in the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. His economy rate after four T20Is is a much better 7.62 and has shown a real pedigree for bowling in the death as well. It remains to be seen whether the same dynamic remains intact for the World Cup as well.
He should be considered
Natarajan was Excellent in Australia Last time when We Played T20i Series there— Sulinder 👮♂️ (@Sulinder45) September 30, 2022
Unfortunately INJURIES Damaged his Career 😔@Puneite_ https://t.co/2ThpSxLwIZ
The "real" yorker king
Please get back @Natarajan_91 🙏— Sudharsh (@Sudhars4249) September 30, 2022
Want to see nattu in indian jersey💙
He is the perfect replacement for bumrah @BCCI @SunRisers pic.twitter.com/ZIvMHV2tvI
Absolutely
@ImRo45 The player you should definitely consider as a replacement for Bumrah should be one who can bowl a lot of joker balls. Natarajan have some experience in Australia in that line #WC2022— Thar Shan (@thar6255) September 30, 2022
He is the Perfect replacement
Only one #natarajan deserve a place in #T20WorldCup2022 replacement of #JaspritBumrah ...— Twister (@NawleSachin) September 29, 2022
He already showed his strength and ability in Australia so he deserves a place in #T20WorldCup2022 pic.twitter.com/CsJoRtgzuN
Better than Siraj
#Natarajan is the better replacement for #JaspritBumrah #T20WorldCup2022 pic.twitter.com/bmZPsWx5sR— Rajesh (@chennailive2022) September 29, 2022
Bring
I do have a different option than the 4 you listed: personally, I feel why not bring back T Natarajan? Was prolific in IPL 2022: 18 wickets @ 22.56— Sivy Kanefied (@Sivy_KW578) September 30, 2022
And in 2020 T20I series he played in AUS, he got: 6 wickets @ 13.83 and 6.92 ER, in exact conditions the T20 WC will take place in
Where is nattu?
Where is @Natarajan_91 ?@CricCrazyJohns @mufaddal_vohra pic.twitter.com/bnLP9ENtA9— Cristiano Messi (@AtanuM07) September 29, 2022
Send him
Send Natarajan to Australia .......— Lord Shaw™ (@Fire_cracker56) September 30, 2022
He performed well in aus........ @ImRo45 https://t.co/1tqhW02GgD
Natarajan or Malik?
2 players Ready To Who replace the @Jaspritbumrah93 place in T20 World cup 2022. @Natarajan_91 (or) @umran_malik_01. https://t.co/Fhag3IpsrQ pic.twitter.com/cleYJljT5l— Sunrisers Hyderabad fc (@fc_sunrisers) September 29, 2022
India desperately needs a yorker specialist
In absense of Jasprit Bumrah,— Gyaani-Cricketer 🇮🇳 (@GyaaniCricketer) September 29, 2022
T. Natarajan should be an instant replacement for his yorker hitting abilities. #T20WorldCup2022
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.