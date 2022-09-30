IND vs SA | Mohammed Siraj named as Jasprit Bumrah’s replacement for two T20Is

Today at 10:18 AM
In the latest development, BCCI has named Mohammed Siraj as Jasprit Bumrah’s replacement for last two T20Is against South Africa and he will join the squad on Friday in Guwahati. Bumrah is facing injury concerns regarding his lower back and his participation for the T20 World Cup is also in doubt.
India suffered a blow ahead of their remaining two T20Is of the ongoing series against South Africa as Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out of the series due to back problems. He will be required to undergo scans on his lower back in Bangalore and the medical staff at National Cricket Academy(NCA) will take a final call on his participation in the T20 World Cup next month.
BCCI has named Mohammed Siraj as his replacement and the pacer will join the Indian team in Guwahati ahead of the second T20I. BCCI confirmed the development in an official release.
“The All-India Senior Selection Committee named Mohd. Siraj as replacement for injured Jasprit Bumrah for the remainder of the T20I series against South Africa,” BCCI said in an official statement.
“Bumrah has sustained a back injury and is currently under the supervision of the BCCI Medical Team.”
Siraj has last featured in a T20I against Sri Lanka in February and is mainly preferred in Test cricket by selectors. He has five wickets from five T20Is so far to his name with an economy of 10.45. However, he has been a mainstay at Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL and was one of their three retentions for this season.
The second T20I will be in Guwahati on October 2 while the third and last game of the T20I series will be played on October 4 in Indore. The team will then depart to Australia for the World Cup after the conclusion of the series to prepare for the T20 World Cup down under.
