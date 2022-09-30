Any opportunity to captain Australia would be a privilege, confesses David Warner

David Warner has stated that any chance to captain Australia would be a privilege for him but he is yet to hold conversation regarding it with Cricket Australia. Warner also added that he was being looked upon as a aggressive person on the field but he has toned down his attitude in recent times.

David Warner has been one of the mainstays in the Australian team recently and he has immensely evolved as a batter for the national side. However, the infamous sand-paper gate scandal had been a blot in his career and he was handed a leadership ban after being guilty of the incident. Steve Smith was also involved in the incident and suffered a similar fate but returned to captaincy eventually.

Many have vouched in favour of Warner’s leadership ban to be revoked. The left-hander has stated that captaining Australia would be a privilege.

“I haven’t had any conversations at all (yet). But look, I think at the end of the day any opportunity to captain would be a privilege,” Warner told Fox Sports.com.au.

“But, from my end, there’s a lot of water to go under the bridge, to have those conversations with Cricket Australia and my main focus is just actually playing cricket.”

Warner has scored 5,799 ODI runs and 2,684 T20I runs so far and is known to be one of the most aggressive characters on the field. He has been involved in many controversial on-field incidents. However, the Australia opener has admitted that he has toned down on this mindset of his.

“I think I was always talked about, and talked into being, that aggressor, being that vocal one on the field,” Warner stated.

“Obviously, I did that because it got the best out of me, but I was also instructed to be that person, ‘it gets the team going’, and all that kind of stuff.”

“Now it’s more about worrying about me.”

Australia will be banking upon Warner for their success in the T20 World Cup and win it for a second successive time after last year's triumph. The team will start their campaign on October 22 against New Zealand.