WATCH | Indian pacers extract wild swing to decimate South Africa’s top five in 15 deliveries

To raise the curtains, the 30-year-old produced a short-pitched delivery which came back in sharply towards Quinton de Kock, giving a sign of things to come. The next delivery moved away from the left-hander, a reminder from the quick of his abilities to extract movement in any direction as Proteas skipper Temba Bavuma now took strike. The next three deliveries had the right-hander dancing on the crease trying to get bat on the ball before a searing inswinger on the last ball of the over uprooted his middle stump, leaving Bavuma looking like a deer caught in the headlights.