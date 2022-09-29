sport iconCricket

    More Options

    WATCH | Sri Lanka Legends convert a run into four against Bangladesh Legends despite ball barely leaving 30-yard circle

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Bangladesh Legends allow Sri Lanka Legends to complete four runs by running despite ball barely leaves the circle.

    (Twitter)

    WATCH | Sri Lanka Legends convert a run into four against Bangladesh Legends despite ball barely leaving 30-yard circle

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 2:44 PM

    Despite the fact that cricket has evolved fitness-wise with time, professional players still make schoolboy errors on the field which leaves everyone by surprise. One such thing happened on Tuesday during the Road Safety World Series when Bangladesh Legends made an idiotic mistake while fielding.

    In the ongoing Road Safety World Series in India, Bangladesh Legends failed to emerge victorious even once. With four defeats in five matches, they finished seventh on the points table, only over England Legends. Their last defeat came against Sri Lanka Legends on Tuesday in Raipur. There, they endured a 70-run loss: they could only manage 143/8 after Sri Lanka Legends piled up 213/5.

    During Sri Lanka Legends' innings, a crazy incident took place on the field which brought laughter to everyone's face, barring Bangladeshi fans. The fifth ball of the eighth over, bowled by Alok Kapali, was pitched on the good length which Mahela Udawatte, who was on strike, tried to play towards the leg side, only to get a thick top edge. However, the ball landed on no man's land around short third man, but from there on, something happened on the field which was probably not anticipated by anybody.

    It was supposed to be a single for Udawatte. But then the Bangladeshi fielder who was chasing the ball took so much time to pick it that it led Udawatte and Tillakaratne Dilshan to think about completing two runs. But the throw was wayward as well, as it was well away from the bowler as well as the keeper. Eventually, it led the Sri Lankans to complete two more runs, leading them to run four. Predictably, Kapali and the other Bangladesh players seemed disappointed after the error they made on the field.

    Here's the full incident:

    How on earth happening all these in cricket?

    Big misfielding!

    It's four but not a boundary!

    Waaaahhh beteee!!! Moj kardiii...🤣🤣

    hahaha lol!! 🤣🤣

    Rolf! 🤣🤣 🤣🤣

    For a reason! 🤣

    Ehhhh boiiiii 🤣🤣 🤣🤣

    Yeah looks like that! 🤣

    Snakes on ground?

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down