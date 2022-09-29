WATCH | Sri Lanka Legends convert a run into four against Bangladesh Legends despite ball barely leaving 30-yard circle

It was supposed to be a single for Udawatte. But then the Bangladeshi fielder who was chasing the ball took so much time to pick it that it led Udawatte and Tillakaratne Dilshan to think about completing two runs. But the throw was wayward as well, as it was well away from the bowler as well as the keeper. Eventually, it led the Sri Lankans to complete two more runs, leading them to run four. Predictably, Kapali and the other Bangladesh players seemed disappointed after the error they made on the field.