Sanju Samson is in India’s future plans, assures Sourav Ganguly

When Sanju Samson did not get a place in India's squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup, many ardent fans were left disappointed by assuming that there won't be any long run for the wicket-keeper batter in the days to come. However, Sourav Ganguly, the current BCCI President, came up with how the board as well as the Indian team management project about Samson for the future and he clearly mentioned the Kerala-born cricketer is in their plans.