Sanju Samson is in India’s future plans, assures Sourav Ganguly

Today at 3:01 PM
BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has assured the Indian fans by revealing Sanju Samson, one of the popular names from the current contingent, is in the national side’s future plans. Ganguly has also highlighted that Sanju has been performing well in the IPL for Rajasthan Royals, that too as a skipper.
When Sanju Samson did not get a place in India's squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup, many ardent fans were left disappointed by assuming that there won't be any long run for the wicket-keeper batter in the days to come. However, Sourav Ganguly, the current BCCI President, came up with how the board as well as the Indian team management project about Samson for the future and he clearly mentioned the Kerala-born cricketer is in their plans.
"Sanju is playing well. He played for India but just missed the World Cup. He is in the Indian team's plans. He is now a part of the ODI team against SA. Also, he has done well in the IPL franchise and he is the Captain also," Ganguly said before India's series opener versus South Africa, as quoted by Hindustan Times.
Under Samson, Rajasthan Royals (RR) reached the final of the IPL 2022 before they were beaten by Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans. Samson recently captained India A squad against New Zealand A in a three-match ODI series. He led them to win all three matches, and ended up as the highest run-getter in the series, with 120 runs at a strike rate of 88.89.
Samson last played for India in Zimbabwe in an ODI. So far, he has played seven ODIs, and 16 T20Is, aggregating 176 and 296 runs respectively. While he averages 44 in ODIs, his T20I average is currently 21.14, striking at 135.16.
