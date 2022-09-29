Reports | Jasprit Bumrah to miss T20 World Cup 2022 due to back stress fracture

According to multiple reports, including PTI, Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the ongoing South Africa series, as well as of the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia, beginning next month. Bumrah missed India's first T20I against South Africa on Wednesday also due to complaints of back pain.

As per the Press Trust of India (PTI), India's talismanic speedster Jasprit Bumrah will miss the entire T20 World Cup 2022 due to a back stress fracture. The 28-year-old missed India's first T20I against South Africa on Wednesday, and the Board of Control for Cricket in India ( BCCI) unveiled the reason behind his unavailability before the match began.

"Jasprit Bumrah complained of back pain during India's practice session on Tuesday," the BCCI said on Twitter after the toss of India's first T20I against South Africa. "The BCCI Medical Team assessed him. He is ruled out of the first #INDvSA T20I."

But now, a BCCI official confirmed to the PTI that the situation has become worse.

"Bumrah is not going to play the World T20 for sure. He has a serious back condition," the BCCI official told PTI. "It's a stress fracture and he could be out for a period of six months."

As things stand, Bumrah is set to be India's second major name missing from the forthcoming ICC mega event after Ravindra Jadeja, who has been ruled out of the tournament owing to a knee injury.

Notably, India have two fast bowlers - Mohammed Shami and Deepak Chahar - in their standbys for the World Cup.

Breaking News: Jasprit Bumrah is out of World T20 with a serious back stress fracture injury. No surgery reqd but out for 4-6 months as per sources. He didn't travel with team to Trivandrum.#Cricket #Indiancricketteam — Kushan Sarkar (@kushansarkar) September 29, 2022