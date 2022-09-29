Internet reacts as Odean's hillarious brainfade gifts away two runs and turns Hetmyer into Pakistani meme guy

sport iconCricket

    Shimron Hetmyer's reaction is guaranteed to make any cricket fan laugh in the follow up to a bizarre incident

    (Getty)

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 2:55 PM

    Sometimes, even the world's best-paid cricketers rediscover the amateur within them to produce schoolboy errors that leave audiences dumbfounded. In a CPL clash between Guyana and Barbados, a frustrated Odean Smith became a victim of the same as he kicked away a ball to cost his team two free runs.

    The Caribbean Premier League round-robin clash between Guyana Amazon Warriors and Barbados Royals on September 25 in the Providence Stadium was largely uneventful as the hosts comfortably chased down a target of 126 to emerge victorious. However, an incident in the 16th over of the first innings certainly left fans at the edge of their seats with amusement, ensuring a place for itself in the cricket bloopers' hall of fame.

    The Royals were reeling at 97/9 after 15 overs when Warriors skipper Shimron Hetmyer handed the ball to Odean Smith to wrap things up. The pacer started off well with a yorker but soon unraveled, bowling two wides and getting hit for a six and a four. Bowling the last delivery of the over to Ramon Simmonds, Smith seemed to have limited the damage with an acute delivery drawing a simple defense from the batter.

    Alas, it wasn't to be for the 25-year-old as he booted the ball away towards square leg in anger and got ready to return to his fielding position. The only problem was, there was no fielder in the circle there and the ball simply rolled towards the deep, allowing the batsmen to run a comfortable two. A visibly annoyed Hetmyer was evidently left disappointed at the incident as cameras zoomed in on him looking on in disbelief, emulating the now-famous Pakistan fan's reaction from 2019.

    The internet was quick to draw a comparison between the two, coming up with some hilarious takes on the unfortunate turn of events.

    Football khele aaya hum!😂😭

    Definitely yes!🤡

    It is how it is!🤡🤡

    Frustration!😭

    Unbelievable!

    Big bad man??😂😂😂

