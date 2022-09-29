BBL, WBBL to have DRS for the first time in the upcoming seasons; X-Factor, Bash Boost discarded

Cricket Australia (CA) has confirmed that DRS technology will be available for every Big Bash League fixture this summer, as well as in the women’s competitions. However, the Bash Boost point and X-Factor substitution rules, which were introduced by the BBL in 2020, have been discarded.

The BBL and WBBL will finally have a Decision Review System (DRS) available for the coming edition, while the Bash Boost point and X-Factor have been scrapped.

Each team will receive one unsuccessful review per innings during BBL and WBBL, with the fielding captain or batter allocated a maximum of 15 seconds to call for a review. Ultra Edge, also known as Snicko, and ball-tracking will be available to the TV umpire, but there won’t be Hotspot technology.

“Implementing DRS has been a challenging task for the BBL, which is the most logistically complex T20 league in the world. That, plus the impact of the pandemic on travel and movement, have meant the technology has not been possible to introduce until this season,” Big Bash boss Alistair Dobson said in a statement.

“Additionally, the League is pleased with the outcomes of the wider Playing Conditions review process, with the introduction of the Power Surge to WBBL and the BBL innings clock both major wins for fans. We retain a clear desire to innovate and drive our Leagues forward but are also willing to review decisions that have not realised the intended positive impact, such as the Bash Boost point and X-Factor substitution.”

Meanwhile, the Power Surge innovation, where batting sides can take a two-over Powerplay after the middle of the innings (10th over), will remain in the BBL whereas it is set to come into the WBBL for the first time in the upcoming season.

Also, fielding teams in the men’s competition will now be put on a countdown clock during the innings to ensure they start the final over within 79 minutes. If they fail to manage to do that, only four fielders will be permitted outside the circle for the remainder of the innings.