WATCH | Suresh Raina turns back the clock in Road Safety World Series with spectacular catch at point

Yesterday at 10:43 PM
Oftentimes, fans keep remembering certain players for their outstanding fielding abilities and if someone makes a chart of them, Suresh Raina definitely sits in the top half of it. In the ongoing Road Safety World Series, Raina, by taking a sharp catch at the point, told everyone he still got it.
India Legends are currently playing the semi-final of the ongoing Road Safety World Series against Australia Legends in Raipur. At the time of writing, the match has been interrupted due to rain. At this point, Australia Legends were at 136/5 after 17 overs, with Cameron White and Brad Haddin at the crease.
During the 16th over of Australia's innings, bowled by Abhimanyu Mithun, a jaw-dropping incident took place in Raipur, courtesy of an excellent fielding effort by India's very own Suresh Raina. The 35-year-old, known as one of India's finest fielders of all time, grabbed an excellent diving catch at point to dismiss Ben Dunk, who was batting dangerously on 46 off 26 balls.
Raina himself was delighted upon completing the catch, and his teammates immediately rushed toward him to offer congratulations. The entire stadium went berserk after watching their beloved player fly and more importantly because he successfully took that.
Here's the catch taken by Raina, shared by the broadcaster Colors Cineplex:
What a dive. What a catch 😱✨@ImRaina you beauty ♥️— Colors Cineplex (@Colors_Cineplex) September 28, 2022
Dekhte rahiye @India__Legends vs @aussie_legends in the #RoadSafetyWorldSeries now, only on @Colors_Cineplex, @justvoot, Colors Cineplex Superhits and @Sports18. pic.twitter.com/gXMHxd1KTy
