WATCH | Suresh Raina turns back the clock in Road Safety World Series with spectacular catch at point

During the 16th over of Australia's innings, bowled by Abhimanyu Mithun, a jaw-dropping incident took place in Raipur, courtesy of an excellent fielding effort by India's very own Suresh Raina. The 35-year-old, known as one of India's finest fielders of all time, grabbed an excellent diving catch at point to dismiss Ben Dunk, who was batting dangerously on 46 off 26 balls.