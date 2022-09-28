Virat Kohli seems like a panther on the field, the break has done him wonders, opines R Sridhar

Today at 5:27 PM
Former India fielding coach R Sridhar feels Virat Kohli's recent good form in India's fixtures has finally arrived due to the much-needed break that he took after the England tour. Kohli, who has been batting brilliantly in recent times, will be in action in India's T20I series versus South Africa.
Ever since the Asia Cup 2022, Virat Kohli seems to have found his same old vintage form back. The flamboyant Indian batter had aggregated 276 runs at an average of 92 in Asia's mega tournament, where he hit his maiden T20I hundred against Afghanistan. However, he made little impact in the first two T20Is versus Australia, and it all seemed like everything is gone. But then he starred with the bat in the series decider, scoring 63 off 48 balls to guide India to clinch the series by 2-1.
Prior to Asia Cup, Kohli was having a lean patch with the bat. Then he took a break and decided not to play for India in the Ireland, West Indies, and Zimbabwe tours. The move worked magically, and India's former fielding coach R Sridhar feels the same as well.
"He (Kohli) is in a better space now. As he admitted himself, he was probably not in the right frame of mind and now has got it in the right place. The break has done him wonders; the time spent with his family has done him wonders. And we saw what he could do right in the first game against Pakistan in the Asia Cup," Sridhar told Cricket.com.
Kohli played a mature 35-run knock in the Asia Cup opener against Pakistan. However, India failed to live up to the expectations in the tournament, and as a result, they failed to reach the final. But Kohli, according to Sridhar, has been 'fielding like a panther' since the tournament began.
"After seeing him bat from ringside in Hyderabad, you can well and truly say that the king is back. Great mindset. He is fielding like a panther and his batting is brilliant. All in all, it augurs extremely well for Indian cricket going into the World Cup," Sridhar added.
Kohli will be keen to carry the momentum in India's upcoming three-match T20I series versus South Africa, starting on September 28.
