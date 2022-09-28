Suryakumar Yadav wasn't getting a game in Mumbai, turned his career around with Kolkata, states Ricky Ponting

Suryakumar Yadav's surge in T20s has been a thing to behold over the last few years, emerging as India's most reliable batter despite being flanked by the likes of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. The Mumbaikar is already third in the ICC T20I rankings and is quite easily the most explosive top-order batsman amongst the top teams with a phenomenal international strike rate of 174.71. Yadav first came to the spotlight during his team at Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League after the two-time champions recruited him from the auctions in 2014 following a lack of opportunity for the batter with the Mumbai Indians.