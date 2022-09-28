Reports | Naseem Shah taken to hospital with a viral infection, to miss Pakistan’s fifth T20I versus England

Today at 3:29 PM
As per PTI, Pakistan speedster Naseem Shah has been ruled out of the fifth T20I against England, to be played in Lahore on Wednesday. The 19-year-old had to be hospitalized on Tuesday night after his health deteriorated, and is now doubtful for the remaining three matches of the England series.
According to a report filed by the Press Trust of India (PTI), Pakistan's 19-year-old sensation Naseem Shah will miss Pakistan's forthcoming fifth T20I match against England. The development came after Naseem's health deteriorated due to a viral infection and because of that, he was taken to the hospital on Tuesday night.
“He was taken to hospital with a viral infection but he is feeling better now. He will not be playing tonight and any decision on whether he plays the remaining matches will be taken on the advice of the medical panel,” the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in a statement, as quoted by PTI.
A PCB source further confirmed to PTI that Naseem had been complaining of chest pain and fever since Tuesday after the team reached Lahore from Karachi before he was admitted to the hospital. He played the series opener against England but missed out on the next three games.
Meanwhile, the ongoing seven-match T20I series between England and Pakistan are currently tied at 2-2.
Naseem has been one of Pakistan's most threatening fast bowlers in Shaheen Shah Afridi's absence. Shaheen has been unavailable for Pakistan since July due to a knee injury.
Notably, both Shaheen and Naseem are included in Pakistan's squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup, starting next month in Australia.
