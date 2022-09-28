Mohammed Shami tests negative for COVID-19 ahead of first T20I against South Africa

Shami last played a T20I for India in November 2021 during the World Cup in the United Arab Emirates, where he scalped six wickets in five games. He has since played in the Indian Premier League 2022 where he starred for the Gujarat Titans with 20 wickets in 16 matches but failed to earn a cap for the Men in Blues in the race against the likes of Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, and Arshdeep Singh.