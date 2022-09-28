Irani Cup 2022 | Hanuma Vihari to captain Rest of India squad against Ranji champions Saurashtra

Today at 4:12 PM
The Rest of India have announced their 15-member squad for their upcoming fixture of the Irani Cup against the reigning Ranji Trophy champions Saurashtra. Hanuma Vihari will lead the side, and the likes of Abhimanyu Easwaran, Priyank Panchal, Sarfaraz Khan, and Mayank Agarwal have also made the cut.
Hanuma Vihari will be captaining the Rest of India's squad against Saurashtra in an Irani Cup match, beginning on October 1. Vihari will be taking charge of a 15-member squad, in which Abhimanyu Easwaran, Priyank Panchal, Sarfaraz Khan, Mayank Agarwal, Yash Dhull, and Yashasvi Jaiswal have been picked as designated batters.
Adding to them, Upendra Yadav and KS Bharat have been included as wicket-keepers while speedsters such as Kuldeep Sen and Umran Malik have made the cut. Jayant Yadav, too, has earned a place in the squad.
Jaiswal was in stupendous form in the Duleep Trophy, where he scored a career-best 265 for West Zone in the final. However, as per the current squad, he is unlikely to get a place in the playing XI, with Easwaran, Panchal, Mayank, and Sarfaraz are likeliest top four for the Rest of India.
For Saurashtra, Cheteshwar Pujara is likely to pad up for his native state, which won the Ranji Trophy title in the 2019-20 season under Chandrakant Pandit.
Rest of India squad for Irani Trophy 2022: Hanuma Vihari (c), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Priyank Panchal, Sarfaraz Khan, Mayank Agarwal, Yash Dhull, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Upendra Yadav (wk), KS Bharat (wk), Kuldeep Sen, Umran Malik, Mukesh Kumar, Arzan Nagwaswalla, Jayant Yadav, Saurabh Kumar.
