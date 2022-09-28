IND vs SA 2022 | South Africa's bowling works perfectly for KL Rahul, will have a good series, reckons Ajay Jadeja

India is all set to embark upon their final bilateral T20I outing ahead of next month's World T20 Down Under with a three-match series against South Africa starting on September 28 in Thiruvananthapuram. The two teams are scheduled to meet in the marquee event as well on October 30 in Perth having been placed in Group 2 alongside Bangladesh, Pakistan, and two qualifiers. The Proteas have been in great form since the world event last year as they held India to a 2-2 draw earlier in the year in the subcontinent before defeating England and Ireland on a tour of the United Kingdom.