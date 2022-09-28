IND vs SA 2022 | Shreyas Iyer, Umesh Yadav and Shahbaz Ahmed added to Indian squad for T20I series

In a recent development, BCCI has announced the inclusion of Shreyas Iyer, Umesh Yadav, and Shahbaz Ahmed in the squad for the three-match T20I series against South Africa. Also, Hardik Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar are at the NCA for different reasons while Arshdeep Singh is linked with the squad.

India are to be up against South Africa for a three-match T20I series and it will be an important event in the team’s preparation for the World Cup scheduled in October. The team have suffered a blow ahead of the tournament as Deepak Hooda will miss the series as he picked up a back injury during a training session. Shreyas Iyer has been included in the team as his replacement.

Mohammed Shami is yet to recover from Covid-19 and Umesh Yadav has been named as his replacement. Yadav also replaced Shami in the Australia series earlier. Shahbaz Ahmed has been also added to the squad and he would like to give his best to get a long run in the national side.

“Deepak Hooda is ruled out of the upcoming Mastercard South Africa Tour of India after sustaining a back injury. The all-rounder is at NCA for further management of his injury,” BCCI stated in an official statement

“Mohd. Shami is yet to attain full recovery from COVID-19 and will not be able to take part in the three-match T20I series. The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Umesh Yadav as Shami’s replacement and Shreyas Iyer as a replacement for Hooda. Shahbaz Ahmed has also been added to the T20I squad.”

Hardik Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar will also miss the series as they will undergo conditioning-related work at the National Cricket Academy(NCA). Arshdeep Singh was rested for the Australia series but he has been linked with the squad. He has been impressive since his debut in international cricket taking 14 wickets from 11 T20Is with an economy of 7.38 so far.

“Hardik Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar have also reported to the NCA for conditioning-related work while Arshdeep Singh has linked up with the squad in Thiruvananthapuram,” BCCI revealed.