IND vs SA 2022, 1st T20I | Internet reacts to Rohit Sharma staring in disbelief after Deepak Chahar's wild swinging delivery

To start off proceedings, Chahar dropped a ball in the middle of the pitch that came back in considerably towards Quinton de Kock as he knocked it away for a run. However, that left Bavuma completely exposed to Chahar's outswingers as he tried to make some contact against the moving ball on the green pitch of Thiruvananthapuram. His struggle didn't last long, with a gem of a delivery getting the better of him to the amusement of many, including Indian captain Rohit Sharma.