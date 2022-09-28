sport iconCricket

    IND vs SA 2022, 1st T20I | Internet reacts to Rohit Sharma staring in disbelief after Deepak Chahar's wild swinging delivery

    Temba Bavuma was done by a searing delivery from Deepak Chahar in the first T20I

    (BCCI)

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 7:25 PM

    Deepak Chahar produced a sensational first over in the opening T20I against South Africa in Thiruvananthapuram culminating in the wicket of Temba Bavuma. His ball nipped back in ferociously while still in the air to fo through the bat and pad gap of the opener, sending the stumps flying all over.

    When Deepak Chahar was included in the Indian lineup for the first T20I against South Africa in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday, many fans were left disappointed considering it meant Jasprit Bumrah was on the sidelines. However, all it took was one over for the pacer to leave supporters chanting his name with a world-class exhibition of swing bowling that had Proteas skipper Temba Bavuma scrambling on the crease.

    To start off proceedings, Chahar dropped a ball in the middle of the pitch that came back in considerably towards Quinton de Kock as he knocked it away for a run. However, that left Bavuma completely exposed to Chahar's outswingers as he tried to make some contact against the moving ball on the green pitch of Thiruvananthapuram. His struggle didn't last long, with a gem of a delivery getting the better of him to the amusement of many, including Indian captain Rohit Sharma.

    The ball started outside off luring Bavuma into a cover drive, only to head towards his pads at the rate of knots. The ball pitched just in front of his legs and perfectly found the gap between his bat and the pad, castling him in incredible fashion. The bowler erupted in passion as he punched the air with anger while Rohit Sharma shared a quick glance with Rishabh Pant, both surprised at what they had just witnessed.

    The internet was quick to go gaga over the spectacle and sing praises of the 30-year-old.

    Whatta swing from #deepakchahar

    That reaction from #RohitSharma tells you all.

    Hahahaha! xD xD

    Big start from Deepak Chahar!☄️

    That's how you start!

    Back with a bang!☄️

    You won't watch it in many instances!

    Dealy!🔥

    Grand opening with big swing!🔥🔥

    Yeah!

