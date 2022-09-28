sport iconCricket

    IND vs SA,1st T20I | Internet reacts to Rohit Sharma laughing after Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli force him to waste review

    India wasted a DRS on Wednesday that led to quite some amusement amongst the players

    (BCCI)

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 7:58 PM

    Very rarely do players standing away from the action force a review and what is even rarer is them getting it wrong. But that is what happened today when Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli urged Rohit Sharma to use his first DRS appeal before the latter was left with a smile seeing the result.

    India got off to a phenomenal start against South Africa during the first T20I in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday, picking up five quick wickets courtesy of some incredible swing bowling in the Powerplay overs. However, Aiden Markram managed to weather the storm and seemed dangerous when another peach by Arshdeep Singh seemed to get the better of him.

    As the Indians faintly appealed for a caught behind, the umpire remained unperturbed. However, Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli enthusiastically expressed their disagreement with the same, urging Rohit Sharma that there was a definite nick. The Indian skipper gave in to their convincing appeal and decided to go to the TV umpire.

    The replays on the big screen revealed that there was a noticeable gap between the bat and the ball, while the snicko confirmed the same suspicions. Rohit Sharma could not help but laugh at the error along with Rishabh Pant, hardly bothered by the waste of his DRS given the present situation of the match.

