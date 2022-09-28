IND vs SA, 1st T20I | Internet reacts to desperate Kagiso Rabada trying to convince umpire to change his decision

Their desperation seemed to peak in the fifth over of the match when India were struggling at 16/1. After the fifth ball of that over, Kagiso Rabada tried to talk the umpire into declaring KL Rahul offered no shot to a delivery after it hit his pad outside the off stump. At that point, despite Quinton de Kock clearly indicating the impact wasn’t on the stumps, skipper Temba Bavuma had already referred to the TV umpire. Even after the decision came in, Rabada persisted with his case, stating that Rahul had tried to pad the delivery away even though the opener had brought his bat down.