sport iconCricket

    More Options

    IND vs SA, 1st T20I | Internet reacts to desperate Kagiso Rabada trying to convince umpire to change his decision

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Rabada tries to talk umpire into changing his decision

    BCCI

    IND vs SA, 1st T20I | Internet reacts to desperate Kagiso Rabada trying to convince umpire to change his decision

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 9:54 PM

    Desperate times call for desperate measures and it was clearly reflected in South Africa’s approach during their match against India. Defending a lowly target of 107, Kagiso Rabada, after being denied a wicket via LBW by DRS, tried to convince umpire Nitin Menon that KL Rahul had not offered a shot.

    South Africa found themselves deep in troubled waters after the first innings of the opening T20I in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. A flurry of early wickets due to some inspirational swing bowling by the Indian pacers meant they were eventually skittled out for a paltry 107. Finding themselves in a situation where early wickets were a must, the Proteas were forced to take unnecessary reviews and hope for a dismissal from the blue.

    Their desperation seemed to peak in the fifth over of the match when India were struggling at 16/1. After the fifth ball of that over, Kagiso Rabada tried to talk the umpire into declaring KL Rahul offered no shot to a delivery after it hit his pad outside the off stump. At that point, despite Quinton de Kock clearly indicating the impact wasn’t on the stumps, skipper Temba Bavuma had already referred to the TV umpire. Even after the decision came in, Rabada persisted with his case, stating that Rahul had tried to pad the delivery away even though the opener had brought his bat down. 

    Later, Bavuma took another review where Suryakumar Yadav audibly nicked a delivery that seemed to have hit him on the pads outside off anyway. The internet was quick to notice South Africa’s futile attempts and took no time to highlight it on social media.

    Did he leave the ball or played shot?

    Who's with Rabada here!!

    Lol! May be he's taking his own time to finish off things!

    Rolf!🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

    Umpire and Rabada will have cup of tea after game!

    Hahaha!

    Big match player: KL Rahul 

    Gotta open Cricket rules book rn!

    One man show!

    Omg! Who did this? Lol🤣

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down