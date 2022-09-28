IND vs SA, 1st T20I | Internet reacts as SKY and pacers guide India to victory against South Africa by eight wickets

Deepak Chahar started off strongly in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah, who missed out with a niggle, with a gem to dismiss opposition skipper Temba Bavuma. The scalp triggered a domino effect for the visitors, as they lost another four wickets in the first 15 deliveries of the match. Aiden Markram and Wayne Parnell tried to stabilize proceedings with a partnership of 33 runs but the former was sent back to the pavilion in the eighth over. Keshav Maharaj stood tall for the proteas, high scoring with 41(35) to set the Men in Blue a target of 107.