IND vs SA, 1st T20I | Internet reacts as SKY and pacers guide India to victory against South Africa by eight wickets

One doesn’t usually associate T20 cricket with emphatic swing bowling but India clearly don’t subscribe to that ideology as was apparent in their first T20I against South Africa. A dominant effort in the powerplay saw them bowl out South Africa for 106, following it up with a comfortable chase.
South Africa’s resurgence in T20s in recent times meant that the stage was set for a cracking encounter against India in the first of three T20Is at Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. However, the encounter did not live up to its billing as the Proteas simply crumbled against India’s pace attack, conceding an eight-wicket loss.
Deepak Chahar started off strongly in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah, who missed out with a niggle, with a gem to dismiss opposition skipper Temba Bavuma. The scalp triggered a domino effect for the visitors, as they lost another four wickets in the first 15 deliveries of the match. Aiden Markram and Wayne Parnell tried to stabilize proceedings with a partnership of 33 runs but the former was sent back to the pavilion in the eighth over. Keshav Maharaj stood tall for the proteas, high scoring with 41(35) to set the Men in Blue a target of 107.
The hosts struggled in the initial stages as well. Rohit Sharma returned to the pavilion without scoring while Virat Kohli only managed 3 runs. However, fifties from Suryakumar Yadav and KL Rahul ensured the side got to the target with eight wickets and 14 balls to spare.
