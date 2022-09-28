AUS vs WI | David Warner and Mitchell Marsh return, Cameron Green retained as Australia announces T20I squad

Today at 11:21 AM
Cricket Australia have announced a 16-member squad for West Indies T20Is marking the return of four senior players including David Warner and Mitchell Marsh. They have also retained Cameron Green for the series who was the standout performer in the recent India series while opening the innings.
After suffering a defeat by 2-1 in the T20I series against India recently, Australia are set to host West Indies for two T20Is. The team management will look upon the series as preparation for the T20 World Cup next month and they have announced the 16-member squad for the same. David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Marcus Stoinis, and Mitchell Starc have returned to the squad after missing the India series.
While Warner was rested for the India series, Marsh, Stoinis, and Starc missed out owing to ankle, side strain, and knee injuries respectively. Kane Richardson and Ashton Agar also missed the previous series as they picked up minor injuries but are expected to return for the series against England. National selector George Bailey has stated that they are taking a cautious approach with the World Cup to be held next month.
"We have and are taking a cautious approach with the World Cup on the near horizon. To have four key players return gives us the ability to take a conservative path with any minor issues and resolve those well in time for the World Cup. As such we anticipate Kane and Ashton will return for the following series against England,” Bailey stated in an official statement, reported Cricket Australia.
Cameron Green was impressive against India in the three-match T20I series recently. He provided Australia with explosive starts and scored two half-centuries. He was the highest run-getter in the series with 118 runs from three innings at an impressive strike rate of 214.55. Green has retained his place in the team as a result and is the frontrunner to get picked in the team should there be any late changes.
Sean Abbott and Daniel Sams have also been retained for the matches against West Indies.
Australia squad for West Indies T20Is: Aaron Finch, Sean Abbott, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Sams, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa
