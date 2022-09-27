Suryakumar Yadav will leave Virat Kohli and Babar Azam behind, reckons Danish Kaneria

Today at 1:36 PM
Danish Kaneria has made a huge statement on Suryakumar Yadav, saying he has a belief that the latter will leave every modern-day superstar behind, including the likes of Virat Kohli and Babar Azam. Suryakumar had an excellent series against Australia, where he hit a breezy 36-ball 69 in the decider.
Suryakumar Yadav, India's top-ranked T20I batter, had two stupendous knocks against Australia in the recent series. The 32-year-old, despite coming late in the national set-up, has fetched impressively so far. Riding on his continuous success, he has been lauded by many across the world, and former Pakistani spinner Danish Kaneria is certainly one of them.
In his recent Youtube video, Kaneria remarked that Suryakumar has all the ingredients to leave behind every modern-day great such as Virat Kohli and Babar Azam. Kaneria also labeled Suryakumar as 'one of the best' and reckoned he is 'going to be a very big player.'
"I have been saying this for a while now, Suryakumar Yadav is one of the best. With his 360-degree repertoire, I'd say that the sky is high. The way he bats, it's like he is announcing himself. He was outstanding in the third T20I. He has a different way of playing and he is surely going to be a very big player. The way he bats, he will make people forget all the other batting greats," Kaneria said while speaking on his YouTube channel.
"Yes, Kohli will score a lot of runs and Babar will be very successful, but Yadav will leave everyone behind."
Suryakumar will be keen to continue his form in India's upcoming three-match T20I series against South Africa, starting on September 28.
