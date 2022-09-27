Reports | INTERPOL issues a diffusion notice against Sandeep Lamicchane for rape accusations

As per a report by ANI, International Criminal Police Organization(INTERPOL) has issued a notice against former Nepal captain Sandeep Lamicchane registering him as one of the fugitives. Lamicchane has revealed via social media that he is upset and unwell over the false rape accusations against him.

Former Nepal captain Sandeep Lamicchane has got into deep trouble regarding accusations of raping a minor. Two weeks after Nepal Police issued an arrest warrant against him, the International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL) registered him as one of the fugitives according to a report by ANI. A diffusion notice has been issued against him at the request of the Nepal Police. The report further reveals that the Interpol department of the National Central Bureau has confirmed the update.

Lamicchane has put out a statement on social media saying he is upset and unwell due to false allegations against him and he is planning to return to his country to fight the baseless charges leveled against him.

"The news that a warrant has been issued in my name and that the complaint against me has been lodged made me upset and unwell," "I was not able to think about what to do and what not to do.

"All these things affected me mentally on one hand and on the other hand, I had to go through illness, and due to mental stress and ill health, I kept myself in isolation. My health is gradually improving, and I am planning to return to Nepal as soon as possible to defend against the false complaint against me."

"I will fight the legal battle against the false accusations. As far as I understand, according to the constitution of Nepal, I am innocent until proven guilty.

Lamicchane is by far Nepal’s most high-profile cricketer the only one of having experience playing in various leagues. He is also the world’s second-fastest bowler to scalp 50 ODI wickets. Lamicchane was Nepal’s captain at the time of the arrest warrant but he was suspended by the board after that.