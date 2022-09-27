Indian pacer Anureet Singh retires from all forms of cricket

Today at 9:13 AM
Fast bowler Anureet Singh, who played for Punjab Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2009-2018, has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. Anureet, who last played a domestic match in March last year, took to his social media accounts to make the announcement.
Anureet Singh decided to retire from all forms of the game on Monday at the age of 34. Since making his debut against Karnataka in 2008, the right-arm fast played for three domestic sides -- Baroda, Sikkim, and Railways -- before bidding adieu to the game. He finished with 249 wickets in First-class cricket, 85 wickets in List A, and 64 wickets in T20s.
In IPL, Anureet had played for Punjab Kings (then Kings XI Punjab), KKR, and RR between 2009 and 2018. In all, he took 18 wickets in the competition from 18 games.
“Since Childhood, I always wanted to be a Cricketer. It has been an incredible cricketing journey since I was 16 years old when I joined Subhania Cricket Club based in Delhi. It was just like dream coming true when I got an opportunity to play for Indian Railways in the Ranji Trophy game against Karnataka during Indian Domestic Season 2008," Anureet wrote on Twitter on Monday while making the announcement.
"I would like to thank my captain & mentor Sanjay Bangar (Sanju Bhaiyya, Abhay Sharma Sir & Murali Karthik (Katy Bhaiyya), my coaches Radhe Shyam Sharma Sir, Devinder Bisht Sir, Rajan Sachdeva Sir for guiding & mentoring me which I feel really played a vital role not only in my cricketing career but also in the personal life as that support and guidance helped me in becoming a type of person I am today..."
Anureet's last domestic match came in March 2021 for Sikkim against Uttarakhand.
Thank you all for the love and support throughout my journey ❤️ pic.twitter.com/eIs78GPqAn— Anureet (@anureet2388) September 26, 2022
