IND vs SA 2022 | Facing new ball bowlers in India is pretty challenging, remarks Temba Bavuma

Temba Bavuma has stated that facing new ball bowlers in India will be quite challenging as they swing the ball more than in South Africa. Bavuma also added that the team management will be focusing on filling the gaps in the team ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022 to be held in Australia this year.

After registering a 2-1 win over Australia in the T20I series, India are set to host South Africa for a white-ball series. India will lock horns against South Africa from Wednesday in three T20Is and three ODIs. For India, their bowling has been an issue of worry for the team as death bowling has been the reason for the defeat in the last few games including Asia Cup.

However, South Africa captain Temba Bavuma thinks otherwise about the Indian bowling unit as ahead of the first T20I against hosts in Thiruvananthapuram, he has stated that facing new ball bowlers in India will be quite challenging.

“Facing the new ball bowlers (in India) is quite challenging, they make the ball to swing and move in quite a bit, a bit more than what we are accustomed to in South Africa. That’s obviously a challenge you have to manoeuvre around,” Bavuma said on the eve of the opening T20I in a press conference.

India’s batting unit has been doing well and various players stepped up with their performance in the Australia series. Virat Kohli has regained his form and their senior batter Rohit Sharma is doing well along with youngsters Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya. Bavuma reckoned that it is a positive as the bowling unit will be tested against a world-class batting unit ahead of World Cup.

“Obviously, those - Rohit and Virat - are big names with big pedigree behind them, and obviously as you saw in their last match, their performances have boosted the confidence of the team,” he explained.

“We expect to come leading from the front, and good for us to come up against the best. You expect those guys to bring a lot of confidence and X-factor into the team.”