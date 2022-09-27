IND vs AUS 2022 | Virat Kohli is trusting his power game, reckons Sanjay Manjrekar

Today at 4:46 PM
Sanjay Manjrekar is of opinion that Virat Kohli has improved his game since the Asia Cup and is trusting his power game more in recent times. Manjrekar further added that Kohli’s confidence was tender earlier but he has got it back and has driven himself to confidence with brilliant stroke-making.
After going through a lean patch before the start of Asia Cup, Virat Kohli has regianed his form lately. Kohli has been scoring consistently once again and he played a knock of 63 runs from 48 balls. The knock played in the third T20I was laced with three fours and four sixes. Kohli was also involved in a crucial 104-run partnership which helped the team set up a victory in the third ODI against Australia.
Manjrekar further added that Virat Kohli has been trusting his power game lately and that has helped him score runs consistently.
“See, right from the Asia Cup, every match that he got runs, not just the runs, there was some improvement coming. I think the power game is back, he is trusting his power game. There was a time when he was getting runs but his power game was not coming at his beck and call that is starting to happen,” Manjrekar was quoted as saying on SPORTS18’s daily sports news show ‘SPORTS OVER THE TOP’.
Kohli played a vital part in India’s Asia Cup campaign and he was the second highest run-scorer in the tournament. Also, his form will be very crucial for India in the upcoming T20 World Cup. Manjrekar opined that Kohli has revived his confidence lately.
“He’s dispatching good balls for big boundaries and sixes. It’s all about confidence, this is a guy who’s damn self-confident and drives himself to excellence, but for long-time runs weren’t coming and his confidence was tender,” he stated.
