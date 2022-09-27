IND vs AUS 2022 | India have found perfect replacement for Ravindra Jadeja in form of Axar Patel, opines Andrew McDonald

Today at 3:23 PM
Andrew McDonald has praised Axar Patel for his performance in the recent Australia series commenting that the all-rounder has perfectly replaced Ravindra Jadeja. Axar scalped eight wickets in the three-match series conceding just 63 runs at an economy of 6.3 doing well against Australia.
India have won a three-match series against Australia by 2-1 at home recently courtesy of brilliant performance of batting unit. Indian batters scored a plethora of runs against visitors but their bowling wasn’t up to the mark once again after the Asia Cup. However, one bowler who was outstanding throughout the series was Axar Patel.
Axar picked eight wickets in the series and was bowling with immense accuracy against Australia. He leaked just 63 runs from 10 overs in the three games which earned him the player of the series award for his performance. Australia head coach Andrew McDonald has praised Axar Patel for his outstanding bowling saying he has perfectly played the role of all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja in the series.
“Axar, in particular, had an outstanding series. With Jaddu (Jadeja) out, everyone thought it might become a bit of weakness for India, but they’ve found another one again, which tends to happen," Mcdonald said in an interaction with PTI.
Ravindra Jadeja was ruled out of the Asia Cup 2022 midway due to a knee injury and a subsequent injury ruled him out of the sport for a few months. India will miss his services in the T20 World Cup and Axar Patel will play the role of all-rounder in his place.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.