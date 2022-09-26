UAE vs BAN 2022 | No extra pressure on us despite missing out on a few seniors, states Afif Hossain

Today at 11:17 AM
Afif Hossain has remarked that he and his teammates do not have any additional pressure in the ongoing T20I series versus the UAE because of missing a few notable names, such as Shakib Al Hasan, and Mahmudullah. Afif hit an unbeaten 55-ball 77 on Sunday to help his side beat the UAE by seven runs.
Bangladesh took an unassailable 1-0 lead in the two-match series by defeating the United Arab Emirates (UAE) by seven runs on Sunday in Dubai. They posted 158/5 batting first, courtesy of Afif Hossain's superb 55-ball 77 not out, and then bowled out the UAE for 151 in 19.4 overs. Shoriful Islam and Mehidy Hasan Miraz starred with the ball, taking three wickets apiece in Bangladesh's win in the series opener.
Speaking at the post-match presentation, Afif, the Player of the Match, remarked that he always likes to stand out under critical circumstances. At the same time, Afif also mentioned that there is no pressure in their dressing room because of the absence of the seniors, such as star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan.
"Always feels good to bat under pressure, I wanted to bat till the end, and good to come out of it as a success. No extra pressure on us despite missing a few senior players. We have to play our best XI at all times," Afif said after winning the Player of the Match award, as quoted by Cricbuzz.
"I hope I can get runs in the next game as well. The fans were really good, thanks to them."
Along with Afif, stand-in skipper Nurul Hasan batted brilliantly for Bangladesh. Nurul remained not out on 35 off 25 balls as he and Afif helped their side recover from 77/5.
The second and last T20I between the UAE and Bangladesh will be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium as well, on September 27.
