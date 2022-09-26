Reports | Umran Malik to be on India's standby for South Africa T20Is amidst doubts over Mohammed Shami’s unavailability

Umesh Yadav was included in the series against Australia replacing Shami but he failed to impress. There isn’t any update about Shami’s recovery and so there are still doubts about his availability. According to a report by InsideSport, BCCI has asked Umran Malik to be on standby in case Shami missed the series. Malik was impressive in the recent series for India A against New Zealand A in the unofficial ODI series.